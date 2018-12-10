William Hill (WMH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $151.85

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.85 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 152.05 ($1.99), with a volume of 4614357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.25 ($2.05).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 297.07 ($3.88).

About William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

