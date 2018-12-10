Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on CBS (CBS)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CBS from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get CBS alerts:

Shares of CBS stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. CBS has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,380 shares of company stock worth $1,001,762. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBS by 95.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CBS by 3,620.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBS by 455.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.