Wolfe Research Lowers Devon Energy (DVN) to Market Perform

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

