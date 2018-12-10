Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Receives $84.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $162,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,493,628.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,968,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,625 shares of company stock worth $1,942,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,844,000 after purchasing an additional 129,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after acquiring an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,022,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 95,756 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,611. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.