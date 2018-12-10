Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s (WWD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Wood & Company

Wood & Company restated their sell rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of WWD opened at $75.19 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $553,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $162,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,625 shares of company stock worth $1,942,411 over the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.