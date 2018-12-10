WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 95.7% during the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 49,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 140.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 55,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.58. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $71.29.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 77.36%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Jean Hoysradt bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,076.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.08.

WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

