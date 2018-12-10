Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.11.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 380.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

