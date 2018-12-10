XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 70,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

