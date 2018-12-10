Yandex NV (YNDX) Stake Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Yandex worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Yandex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $115,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Yandex by 7.4% in the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Yandex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $28.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.41. Yandex NV has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

