Yext Inc (YEXT) Director Michael Walrath Buys 64,987 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Michael Walrath purchased 64,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,149.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE YEXT opened at $15.55 on Monday. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Yext by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yext Inc (YEXT) Director Michael Walrath Buys 64,987 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/yext-inc-yext-director-michael-walrath-buys-64987-shares.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.