Zacks: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AdvanSix an industry rank of 184 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 116,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $749.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.68. AdvanSix has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $44.44.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,012.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,188 shares of company stock worth $149,784. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

