Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archrock Inc (AROC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, insider Doug S. Aron acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $74,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,270.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Archrock by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 1,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 18,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -265.00%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

