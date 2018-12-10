Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc (KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.27 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $20.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4,279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 477,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 350,274 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 448,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after buying an additional 331,148 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,795,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,085,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,053,000 after buying an additional 251,554 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.