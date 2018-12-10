Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (CVX) to Announce $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Chevron reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Chevron stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,454,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,701,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

