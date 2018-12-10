Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (QADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report $81.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.66 million and the lowest is $81.60 million. QAD reported sales of $80.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $331.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $332.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $349.62 million, with estimates ranging from $342.36 million to $353.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QAD had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

QADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on QAD from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 target price on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. 90,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $795.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QAD by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

