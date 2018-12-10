Zacks: Analysts Set $11.45 Target Price for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT)

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.45 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.
Shares of VIOT opened at $7.85 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.95.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
