Zacks: Analysts Set $11.45 Target Price for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT)

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.45 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of VIOT opened at $7.85 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.