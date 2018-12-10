Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus Inc. (PLUS) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. ePlus posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $51,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,271.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 10,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,015. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. 97,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.23.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

