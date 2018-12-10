Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $675.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post sales of $675.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $669.40 million and the highest is $679.80 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $669.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 8.86%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 7,454 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $713,795.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 270.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.83. 425,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,736. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $78.16 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

