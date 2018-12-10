Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.40. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15,080.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.76. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $107.59 and a 1 year high of $264.11.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

