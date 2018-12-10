Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) to Post $2.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to announce $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.18. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $12.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Nomura cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. 137,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $121.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.63 per share, for a total transaction of $443,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 131,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.10 per share, with a total value of $12,277,097.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,401,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,531,263 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,640,901,000 after purchasing an additional 179,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,620,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,723,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,721,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 836,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

