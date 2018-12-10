Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Studio City International.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Studio City International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MSC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

