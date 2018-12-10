Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (VFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.04. VF posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen raised VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $76.00 on Friday. VF has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

