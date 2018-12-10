Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $141.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $144.40 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $133.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $606.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $610.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $637.75 million, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $649.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMTL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Noble Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $133,779. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 242,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 299,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

