Zacks: Brokerages Expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) to Announce -$1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 26,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $394,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $1,759,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 293,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,929 in the last three months. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 222.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,215. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.55.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

