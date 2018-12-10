Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $888.80 Million

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce sales of $888.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.00 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $734.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.11.

In other news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,661.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $12.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.71. 38,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.52. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $200.68 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

