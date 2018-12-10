Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of TV stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 246.7% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,338,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after buying an additional 3,798,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,010,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,037 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,988,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,651,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 900,425 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.