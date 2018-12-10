Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iron Mountain (IRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed its industry over the past month. In late November, the company announced plans to integrate the Carbonite Data Protection Platform into its Iron Cloud platform. Notably, strategic acquisitions, in a bid to strengthen its global footprint, will drive top-line growth in the future. Also, solid performance of its storage rental business also remains a positive. Further, transformation measures, including expansion of data-center and Records Management businesses augur well for long-term sustainability. Yet, the costs of such efforts weigh on its financials, especially as the company already has a highly leveraged balance sheet. Further, rate hike adds to its woes. In addition, the company faces stiff competition from other players that reduces its pricing power.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iron Mountain from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

IRM stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 775.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

