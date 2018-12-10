Zacks Investment Research Lowers NIC (EGOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Get NIC alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of NIC and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. NIC has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.