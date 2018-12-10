Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nutrien (NTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Stephens set a $68.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $49.86 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 91.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4,210.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $206,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

