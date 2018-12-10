Zacks Investment Research Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “O’Reilly’s benefits from its store expansions in new as well as existing markets. During the first nine months, ending on Sep 30, 2018, the company opened 171 stores, totaling to a store count of 5,190. Also, offering products to both Do-it-Yourself customers and Do-it-for-Me or professional installers aid O’Reilly in attracting a large number of customers across all markets. It also follows an aggressive share-repurchase policy to reward shareholders. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, dependence on weather cycles and rising SG&A expenses are headwinds for O’Reilly. A continuous rise in the company’s SG&A expenses due to superior customer service, increased wages and rising fuel prices will hamper profit margin.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a top pick rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $331.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $217.64 and a 12-month high of $363.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,046,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 310,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

