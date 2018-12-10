Zacks Investment Research Lowers Splunk (SPLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Splunk alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPLK. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.22.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 2.13. Splunk has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,453 shares of company stock worth $7,997,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 182.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,838.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,866 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 460,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 36.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,159,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 309,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 245.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,235,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.