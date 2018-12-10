Zacks Investment Research Lowers Syneos Health (SYNH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization. It provides the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, regulatory and medical writing, and functional service; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics. INC Research Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair upgraded Syneos Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

