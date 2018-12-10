Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC (CGBD) to Hold

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 728,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $922.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.07.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $262,771 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 46.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 611,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

