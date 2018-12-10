Zacks Investment Research Lowers UTStarcom (UTSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is engaged in providing interactive Protocol based network solutions. The Company also provides integration and support services in Internet Protocol TV, Interactive TV, Internet TV and Broadband for cable and telecom operators. It designs and sells IP-based telecommunications infrastructure products including its primary product suite of IPTV, and broadband solutions along with the services relating to the installation, operation and maintenance of these products. UTStarcom Holdings Corp., formerly known as UTStarcom, Inc., is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

UTStarcom stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.31.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. UTStarcom had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UTStarcom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.34% of UTStarcom worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

