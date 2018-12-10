Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covia (CVIA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVIA. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

CVIA opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Covia has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Covia’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Covia news, Director William E. Conway bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Covia by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Covia by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

