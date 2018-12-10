Zacks: LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Given $2.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LightPath Technologies an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPTH shares. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

LPTH opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.76. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and Gradium lenses. It supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation.

