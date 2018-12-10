Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 94 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 80,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,830. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

