Zacks: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 147 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 37,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.34. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

