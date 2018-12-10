Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $35,240.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $54,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,384 shares of company stock worth $10,216,114 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. 6,138,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,544. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Zayo Group has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.