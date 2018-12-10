Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 976,689 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 976,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,559,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,755,035.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,073 shares in the company, valued at $29,337,897.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,566 shares of company stock worth $9,946,510 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.
PEG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. 67,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,202. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
