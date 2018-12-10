Zimmer Partners LP Sells 170,031 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,031 shares during the period. PQ Group comprises 0.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 2.71% of PQ Group worth $64,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 257,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,567,000 after purchasing an additional 188,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PQ Group alerts:

In other PQ Group news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $438,721.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 82,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PQG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,663. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.38.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zimmer Partners LP Sells 170,031 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/zimmer-partners-lp-sells-170031-shares-of-pq-group-holdings-inc-pqg.html.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.