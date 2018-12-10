Zimmer Partners LP Sells 538,204 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,204 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $28,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,186.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.00. 95,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,125. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

