Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 117,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zoetis by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 381,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,309,000 after buying an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,511 shares of company stock worth $16,081,299. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of ZTS opened at $88.09 on Monday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

