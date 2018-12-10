ZoomAway Travel (ZMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

