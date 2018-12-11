$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Finance Co. (GFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Finance’s earnings. General Finance reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Finance.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. General Finance had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $29,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore M. Mourouzis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $137,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,618 shares of company stock worth $349,530. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 104.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the third quarter worth $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 62.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 274,025 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,004,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

GFN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,101. General Finance has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 million, a PE ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

