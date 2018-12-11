-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $38,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,172,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,727,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,862,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,043. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $151,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

