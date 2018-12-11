$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) This Quarter

Analysts expect ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConvergeOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. ConvergeOne also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ConvergeOne will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConvergeOne.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. ConvergeOne had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.41%. The company had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.71 million.

Several research firms have commented on CVON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ConvergeOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConvergeOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered ConvergeOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvergeOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:CVON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,980. ConvergeOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $952.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ConvergeOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConvergeOne by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 989,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ConvergeOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ConvergeOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

