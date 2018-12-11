-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen Inc (FGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 price target on shares of FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,344,469.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,336,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $137,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,762 shares of company stock worth $11,022,362 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 1,829.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 56.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 358,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,477. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.14. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

