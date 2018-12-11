$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 31.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Corbet purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,725 shares of company stock worth $304,044. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 28,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,582. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $837.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply