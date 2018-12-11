$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 31.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Corbet purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,725 shares of company stock worth $304,044. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 28,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,582. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $837.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

