$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Engility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Engility posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engility will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Engility.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Engility and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Engility has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

EGL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. 201,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Engility has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Engility by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Engility by 223.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Engility by 10.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Engility by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Engility by 49.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

